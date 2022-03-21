Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,371,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 297,869 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.89% of WestRock worth $105,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,557,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647,538 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,212,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,124,000 after purchasing an additional 287,853 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,160,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,157,000 after purchasing an additional 896,281 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of WestRock by 0.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,036,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,141,000 after buying an additional 33,768 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in WestRock by 1.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,631,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,107,000 after buying an additional 38,371 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

NYSE WRK opened at $47.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.47 and its 200 day moving average is $46.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.57. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $40.78 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. WestRock had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.30.

About WestRock (Get Rating)

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.