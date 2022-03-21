Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,256,300 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 155,608 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $111,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 36.4% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.13.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $91.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.58. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $92.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

