Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 1,610 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Synopsys worth $54,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,810,841,000 after acquiring an additional 61,809 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,012,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $899,685,000 after acquiring an additional 106,380 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Synopsys by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,695,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $822,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,567 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,918,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,366,000 after purchasing an additional 55,448 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,178,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $352,906,000 after purchasing an additional 14,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.78.

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $3,259,219.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 142,979 shares of company stock valued at $44,626,298 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SNPS stock opened at $318.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a PE ratio of 55.05, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.02 and a twelve month high of $377.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.92.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

