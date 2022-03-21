Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 56,375 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,375 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Spotify Technology worth $45,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 38.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth about $103,000. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $144.78 on Monday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $118.20 and a 52 week high of $305.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.26 and its 200 day moving average is $218.63.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $352.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.18.

About Spotify Technology (Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

