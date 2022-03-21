Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 133.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 873,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 499,647 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.30% of Allstate worth $102,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL opened at $133.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.11. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In related news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590 over the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALL. Raymond James upgraded Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.93.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

