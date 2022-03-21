Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,259,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 636,615 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.33% of Mosaic worth $49,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOS. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 103.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,906 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 514.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,132,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,155 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 68.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,247,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,293,000 after purchasing an additional 912,424 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 40.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,473,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,343,000 after purchasing an additional 710,079 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter worth about $26,311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $62.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.14. The stock has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $64.71.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

