Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 115,548 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 115,548 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Union Pacific worth $90,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $60,000. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP opened at $261.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $270.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.25 and its 200 day moving average is $237.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.33.

Union Pacific Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.