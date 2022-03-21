Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 14,416 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 952,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,416 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Sun Life Financial worth $53,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 231.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLF. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.55.

NYSE SLF opened at $55.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $48.85 and a one year high of $58.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.84 and its 200-day moving average is $54.56.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 11.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.5191 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Sun Life Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in providing insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

