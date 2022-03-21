Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 1,597,201 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,937,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,597,201 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.29% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $47,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 18.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Howard E. Woolley bought 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

APLE opened at $18.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.03. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 230.63 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 750.00%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

