Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 224,566 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,299,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 224,566 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.39% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $56,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,275 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMH shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.73.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $39.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 98.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $31.96 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.06 and its 200-day moving average is $40.08.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $338.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.26 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.00%.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

