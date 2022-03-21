Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 236,849 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,089,265 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 236,849 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.43% of Cheniere Energy worth $110,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $365,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 10,988 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $131.86 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.56 and a 12-month high of $143.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The firm has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($6.99). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -14.27%.

LNG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Cowen upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.85.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

