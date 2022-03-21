Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 238,446 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,211,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,446 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.91% of Perrigo worth $47,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 1,723.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,319,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,060 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Perrigo by 38.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,925,000 after purchasing an additional 295,354 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Perrigo by 221.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the third quarter valued at $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo stock opened at $38.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $34.53 and a 52-week high of $50.90.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. Perrigo’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -297.14%.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $145,230.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $909,128.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

