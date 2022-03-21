Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 290,920 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,725,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,920 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.42% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $49,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,624,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,050,000 after purchasing an additional 382,005 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,822,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,611 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,703,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,575,000 after purchasing an additional 83,459 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,549,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,253,000 after purchasing an additional 41,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,384,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,667,000 after purchasing an additional 138,188 shares during the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

EPRT opened at $25.35 on Monday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.93 and a twelve month high of $32.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.55 and a 200-day moving average of $27.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.41.

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 41.58% and a return on equity of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 128.40%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EPRT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.19.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.