Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 34,693 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 579,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,693 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Waste Management worth $96,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth $37,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WM stock opened at $155.67 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.42 and a 200 day moving average of $155.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.82 and a 1-year high of $168.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WM. Erste Group lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.88.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

