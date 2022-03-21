Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 40,695 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,940 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40,695 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Paycom Software worth $51,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 59.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAYC opened at $359.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.53, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $328.50 and a 200-day moving average of $419.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $283.91 and a 1-year high of $558.97.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $550.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.21.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

