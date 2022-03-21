Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 436,101 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,690,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 436,101 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.31% of Pembina Pipeline worth $51,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 33.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 144,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 36,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 74.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,216,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,648,000 after buying an additional 518,045 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 324,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.7% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBA opened at $36.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.28. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $27.63 and a twelve month high of $37.34.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 13.81%. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.166 dividend. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.11%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$43.50 to C$44.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. CIBC lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

