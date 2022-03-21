Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 488,668 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,696,848 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 488,668 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Ford Motor worth $97,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of F. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 139.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,186,898 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,966,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682,784 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $355,695,000 after buying an additional 5,447,109 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,773,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484,696 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 66.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 194.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,900,839 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F opened at $16.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.11. The firm has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

F has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.90.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

