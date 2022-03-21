Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 49,304 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 501,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,304 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.44% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $114,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,201,601,000 after acquiring an additional 415,477 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,313,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,441,000 after buying an additional 265,978 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1,645.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 198,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,150,000 after buying an additional 187,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,488,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,965,000 after buying an additional 130,142 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAA. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.45.

Shares of MAA opened at $206.77 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.03 and a 1-year high of $231.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total transaction of $50,405.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.39, for a total transaction of $790,481.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,125 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

