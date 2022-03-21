Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 5,079 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,079 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.58% of Advance Auto Parts worth $85,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $206.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.03 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.59.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 62.96%.

Several brokerages have commented on AAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.39.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

