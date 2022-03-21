Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 616,744 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 718,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 616,744 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Zillow Group worth $44,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 281.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 246,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,838,000 after purchasing an additional 181,854 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,349,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,250,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,917,000 after purchasing an additional 144,255 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 658.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,463,000 after purchasing an additional 131,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 770,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,216,000 after purchasing an additional 125,352 shares during the last quarter. 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $54.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.98. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.08 and a 52-week high of $150.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 1.47.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.06. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 392.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZG. TheStreet lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.46.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

