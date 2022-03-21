Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 77,874 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 745,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,874 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $50,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,679,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,058 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,088,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,805 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,181,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,669,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,620 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,671,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,772 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

In other news, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $7,141,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 556,726 shares of company stock worth $42,167,404 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $83.98 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $55.26 and a 1-year high of $87.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.40%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

