Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 77,931 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 705,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,931 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Johnson Controls International worth $57,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 11.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,072,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,493,000 after purchasing an additional 403,925 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth about $322,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 45.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,806 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,788,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,754,000 after acquiring an additional 29,469 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,856 shares of company stock worth $1,011,751. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on JCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

Shares of JCI opened at $65.61 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $58.15 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.08 and its 200 day moving average is $72.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.82%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.