Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,253 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $88,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 416,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $757,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.86.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $162.33 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.48 and a 52-week high of $175.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.04.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

