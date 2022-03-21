Sabal Trust CO Has $32.05 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sabal Trust CO lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,814 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,225 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 2.0% of Sabal Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $32,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 170.9% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 7,847 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,855 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 48,634 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares during the period. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications stock opened at $50.80 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.94.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VZ. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.