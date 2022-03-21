Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) EVP Shawn G. Williams Sells 1,411 Shares

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) EVP Shawn G. Williams sold 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $14,998.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sabre stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,239,038. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $16.19.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47). The company had revenue of $500.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.76 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 485.58% and a negative net margin of 54.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in Sabre by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 22,672,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $194,755,000 after buying an additional 2,578,769 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,657,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $160,273,000 after purchasing an additional 273,566 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the third quarter valued at about $190,035,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 10,465,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,410,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,247,000 after purchasing an additional 267,238 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

