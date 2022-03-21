SAFE2 Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,498.00 (SAFE2)

SAFE2 (SAFE2) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One SAFE2 coin can now be purchased for $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE2 has a total market cap of $12.45 million and approximately $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SAFE2 has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00045729 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,893.89 or 0.07035311 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,086.17 or 0.99884335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00041255 BTC.

About SAFE2

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. SAFE2’s official website is yieldfarming.insure . SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SAFE2

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

