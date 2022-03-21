Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.75 Million

Brokerages expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) to post sales of $58.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Safehold’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.10 million and the lowest is $56.14 million. Safehold posted sales of $43.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Safehold will report full year sales of $258.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $248.17 million to $266.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $329.78 million, with estimates ranging from $326.72 million to $336.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Safehold had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $52.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Mizuho cut shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Safehold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Safehold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.85.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 8,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.48 per share, for a total transaction of $499,961.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,343,356 shares of company stock worth $198,249,704. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAFE. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Safehold by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. 25.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SAFE opened at $58.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.55. Safehold has a 12 month low of $53.90 and a 12 month high of $95.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77 and a beta of -0.11.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

