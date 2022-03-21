SafePal Achieves Market Capitalization of $85.64 Million (SFP)

SafePal (SFP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last week, SafePal has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar. SafePal has a total market capitalization of $85.64 million and $18.69 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafePal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001923 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SafePal alerts:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00038510 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000694 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00009408 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000447 BTC.

SafePal Profile

SafePal (SFP) is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

SafePal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafePal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafePal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafePal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafePal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.