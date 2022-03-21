Safran (SAF) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Safran (EPA: SAF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/11/2022 – Safran was given a new €140.00 ($153.85) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/8/2022 – Safran was given a new €133.00 ($146.15) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/2/2022 – Safran was given a new €137.00 ($150.55) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/28/2022 – Safran was given a new €140.00 ($153.85) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/25/2022 – Safran was given a new €133.00 ($146.15) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/24/2022 – Safran was given a new €137.00 ($150.55) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/24/2022 – Safran was given a new €89.00 ($97.80) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/17/2022 – Safran was given a new €140.00 ($153.85) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/8/2022 – Safran was given a new €89.00 ($97.80) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/1/2022 – Safran was given a new €125.00 ($137.36) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of EPA:SAF opened at €106.54 ($117.08) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €108.78 and its 200-day moving average price is €109.35. Safran SA has a 1 year low of €67.17 ($73.81) and a 1 year high of €92.36 ($101.49).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

