Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €28.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €28.50 ($31.32) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 24.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SZG. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($36.26) target price on Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($36.26) target price on Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($38.46) target price on Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($43.96) target price on Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($49.45) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €34.26 ($37.65).

Get Salzgitter alerts:

ETR SZG traded down €1.40 ($1.54) on Monday, reaching €37.74 ($41.47). The stock had a trading volume of 431,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of €22.39 ($24.60) and a 12-month high of €42.26 ($46.44). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €35.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €31.76.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.