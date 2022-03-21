Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) PT Set at €40.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €40.00 ($43.96) price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SZG. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($36.26) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($38.46) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €30.10 ($33.08) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($49.45) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($31.32) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €34.26 ($37.65).

ETR:SZG traded down €1.40 ($1.54) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €37.74 ($41.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,405. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.74. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of €22.39 ($24.60) and a 12 month high of €42.26 ($46.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €35.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €31.76.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

