Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.50

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 4997 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

Several research firms have commented on SZGPY. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €50.00 ($55.11) target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Salzgitter from €30.70 ($33.84) to €30.10 ($33.18) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Salzgitter from €32.00 ($35.27) to €28.50 ($31.42) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Salzgitter from €20.00 ($22.05) to €33.00 ($36.38) in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.22.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average is $3.55.

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following segments: Strip Steel, Plate and Section Steel, Mannesmann,Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheet, sections, and tailored blanks. The Plate and Section Steel segment produces a broad spectrum of plate products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.