Samsonite International S.A. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SMSEY)

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Samsonite International in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Samsonite International’s FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $664.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.00 million. Samsonite International had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Samsonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

OTCMKTS:SMSEY opened at $10.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion and a PE ratio of 218.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. Samsonite International has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12.

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories, and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Corporate.

