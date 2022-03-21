Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,575 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,924,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,643,000 after buying an additional 833,701 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,371,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,508,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,925,000 after buying an additional 1,098,676 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,315,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,620,000 after buying an additional 264,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,623,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,271,000 after buying an additional 71,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

SNY stock traded down $1.14 on Monday, hitting $50.95. 2,154,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,891,821. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $54.26. The stock has a market cap of $128.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.87 and a 200-day moving average of $50.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

