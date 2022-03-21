Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Shares Up 12.2%

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Rating) shot up 12.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46. 55,993 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 367,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.39, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$150.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.25.

Get Santacruz Silver Mining alerts:

About Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Rosario project located in the municipality of Charcas in the state of San Luis Potosi; and Zimapan mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Santacruz Silver Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santacruz Silver Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.