Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,529 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 78,517 shares.The stock last traded at $26.27 and had previously closed at $26.51.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPNS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.15.

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.63 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 213,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 23,926 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 112,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 35,810 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 3rd quarter worth $941,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,675,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,136,000. Institutional investors own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

About Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

