Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,529 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 78,517 shares.The stock last traded at $26.27 and had previously closed at $26.51.

SPNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.43.

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.63 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 10.23%. Sapiens International’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sapiens International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,466,000 after purchasing an additional 31,948 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,464,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,161,000 after acquiring an additional 60,820 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 608,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 17,348 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 484,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,703,000 after acquiring an additional 32,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. 32.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sapiens International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

