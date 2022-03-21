Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Shares Gap Up to $6.36

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.36, but opened at $6.71. Sarcos Technology and Robotics shares last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 2,807 shares.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.43. The company has a quick ratio of 51.07, a current ratio of 51.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Electric Co. bought a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,180,000. Delta Air Lines Inc. purchased a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 4th quarter worth about $22,602,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,000 after purchasing an additional 760,346 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,566,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRC)

Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

