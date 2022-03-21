Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) and Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Head-To-Head Survey

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) and Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Schroders and Air China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schroders N/A N/A N/A Air China -18.58% -19.05% -5.16%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Schroders and Air China, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schroders 0 6 1 0 2.14 Air China 0 0 1 0 3.00

Schroders presently has a consensus price target of $49.60, indicating a potential upside of 12.59%. Given Schroders’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Schroders is more favorable than Air China.

Volatility and Risk

Schroders has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air China has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Schroders and Air China’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schroders $4.07 billion 3.06 $857.78 million N/A N/A Air China $10.07 billion 1.04 -$2.09 billion ($3.26) -4.44

Schroders has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Air China.

Summary

Schroders beats Air China on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Schroders (Get Rating)

Schroders Plc operates as a asset management company. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Group. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment management including advisory services, equity products, fixed income securities, multi-asset investments, real estate, and alternative products. The Wealth Management segment includes investment management, wealth planning, and banking services. The Group segment comprises of the group’s investment capital and treasury management activities, insurance arrangements and the management costs associated with governance and corporate management. The company was founded in 1804 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Air China (Get Rating)

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services. The company is also involved in the import and export trading activities; and provision of cabin, airline catering, air ticketing, human resources, aircraft overhaul and maintenance, and financial services. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 707 aircrafts to 1300 destinations in 195 countries. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Air China Limited is a subsidiary of China National Aviation Holding Corporation Limited.

