Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) is Harrington Investments INC’s 5th Largest Position

Harrington Investments INC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 3.9% of Harrington Investments INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Harrington Investments INC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $7,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 671.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,551,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,817. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.28. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $49.65 and a 12-month high of $51.33.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.