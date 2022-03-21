Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by Goepper Burkhardt LLC

Goepper Burkhardt LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,697 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 8.3% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Goepper Burkhardt LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $13,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.32. The company had a trading volume of 320,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,044. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $63.24 and a one year high of $74.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.77.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

