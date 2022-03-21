Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 324.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.25. 6,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,865,189. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $70.74 and a 1-year high of $82.47.

