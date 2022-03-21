Science Applications International (SAIC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 28th. Analysts expect Science Applications International to post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $88.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.34 and its 200-day moving average is $86.08. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $77.65 and a 52-week high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SAIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Science Applications International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.90.

In other news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $587,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth $443,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,738,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

