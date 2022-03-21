Scott B. Flaherty Sells 2,000 Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $66,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLFC traded down $1.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.56. The stock had a trading volume of 24,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,411. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The firm has a market cap of $193.31 million, a PE ratio of -1,627.19 and a beta of 1.28. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.41 and a fifty-two week high of $46.88.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLFC. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 39.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 197.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willis Lease Finance in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Willis Lease Finance (Get Rating)

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.