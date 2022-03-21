SCYNEXIS, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($1.22) Per Share (NASDAQ:SCYX)

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for SCYNEXIS in a research note issued on Thursday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.22) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for SCYNEXIS’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.73) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of SCYX opened at $5.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.63. SCYNEXIS has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SCYNEXIS by 65.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 6,227.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS during the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

