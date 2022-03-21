SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SCWX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SecureWorks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $10.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average of $17.16. SecureWorks has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $26.89. The firm has a market cap of $895.07 million, a PE ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 0.99.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCWX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SecureWorks by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 15.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SecureWorks during the third quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in SecureWorks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

About SecureWorks (Get Rating)

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.