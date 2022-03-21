Security Bank (OTCMKTS:SYBJF) Trading 4.7% Higher

Security Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:SYBJF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.02 and last traded at $2.02. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Security Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.24.

Security Bank Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to wholesale and retail clients in the Philippines. It operates through Financial Markets, Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and All Other segments. The company's Financial Markets segment offers money market, foreign exchange, financial derivatives, securities distribution, asset management, and trust and fiduciary services.

