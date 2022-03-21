SEEN Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.19 Million (SEEN)

SEEN (SEEN) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. One SEEN coin can currently be bought for about $1.69 or 0.00004101 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SEEN has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. SEEN has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $17,121.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SEEN Profile

SEEN is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com . The official website for SEEN is seen.haus . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

SEEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SEEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SEEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

