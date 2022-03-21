Segantii Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,340 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 98.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WST opened at $414.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.93. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $268.91 and a one year high of $475.35. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.06.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.