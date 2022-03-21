Segantii Capital Management Ltd Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 0.70% of Iron Spark I worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Spark I during the 4th quarter worth about $2,366,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Spark I during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,500,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Spark I by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 585,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,373 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Spark I during the 3rd quarter worth about $878,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Spark I during the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

ISAA opened at $10.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98. Iron Spark I Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th.

Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

